Direct Purchase Centres set up in 10 places

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Paddy and maize crops had yielded well this year in Virudhunagar district and were ready for harvest, said Joint Director of Agriculture, Vijayalakshmi, at the monthly farmers’ grievances day meeting here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Collector R. Kannan and the prospects of drip irrigation were explained to the farmers.

The Collector said that crop insurances for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana were being given through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks. The district administration has also set up Direct Purchase Centres in 10 villages at Sethur and Devadhanam in Rajapalayam, Khansapuram and Ramsamypuram in Watrap, Sevalpatti in Kariyapatti, Nochikulam, Nalur, Ulakkudi, T. Velangudi, Velaneri in Tiruchuli etc, for the benefit of farmers.

The district administration is also taking efforts to help cotton farmers in the district to market their produces through direct purchase by Indian Cotton Federation, said the Collector. He added that crops affected by wild boards and monkeys in the district would be compensated through the forest department and that aggrieved farmers may approach the District Forest Officer with required documents to claim compensation.

District Revenue Officer Udhayakumar, Sub-Collector Dineshkumar and other officials participated in the meeting.