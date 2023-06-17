June 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, which has planned to complete its third phase of underground drainage project by August 2024 to save the Tamirabharani from household liquid waste, is all set to install direct nano filtration systems at the ‘polluting points’ to treat the sewage into bathing quality water.

Even though polluting the Tamirabharani, the prime drinking water source of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts, starts at Papanasam itself as the river touches down the plains after descending from the Western Ghats, the perennial river gets polluted heavily due to the sewage flowing into the river at Melapalayam, Meenakshipuram, Ganesapuram, Kailaasapuram, Sindhupoondurai, Udaiyaarpatti and Manimurtheesswaram. As the underground drainage system is yet to be implemented in the residential areas situated along the Tamirabharani watercourse, the residents discharge the liquid waste into the storm water drainage channels that carry the grey water to the river to pollute the drinking water source.

A rough estimate shows that over 1.50 million litres of sewage is flowing into the river within the Corporation limits everyday.

After testing different methods in the past to check the influx of sewage into the Tamirabharani but that were not much effective, the Corporation has zeroed in on nano filtration technology to address this issue.

“After completing the first phase of the underground drainage programme, the second phase for benefiting Thatchanallur and Tirunelveli Zones is almost complete. Work order for executing the third phase of underground drainage scheme is to be awarded before July-end to three contractors so as to complete it by July 2024. After Asian Development Bank, the funding agency, gives its no objection certificate to the three contractors who are now bidding, the work will commence in August this year. Once the entire city is covered by underground drainage scheme, sewage flowing into the Tamirabharani will stop completely. Until then, this new nano filtration technology is to be used to check the pollution of the Tamirabharani,” V. Sivakrishnamurthy told The Hindu here on Saturday.

As nano filtration process has become the latest technology being used worldwide to deal with river or irrigation tank pollution, the Tirunelveli Corporation has chosen this system to be supplied by a Singapore-based firm. This system is in use in the USA, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and also in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to treat industrial and domestic sewage and also the hard groundwater.

When the miniature direct nano filtration system, fitted with chlorine-resistant nano pure hollow fiber NF membrane, was operated in the chamber of the Corporation Commissioner on Saturday, the technicians associated with the Singapore-based firm explained in detail about the functioning of the system. The technicians, who had collected the sewage flowing into the river at Sindupoondurai in a 10 litre container, showed how the system that largely resembles a home water purifier, treats and cleanses the grey water into clean water with bathing quality. The treated water was odourless.

“The less fouling membrane with much longer life is able to recycle waste chemicals with simple process. If this treated and cleansed water is treated with ultra violet rays, it will be drinkable,” vouch the representatives.

Since the Corporation has identified the spots where the sewage flows into the river, the sewage will be collected in specially designed pits to be created at these points from where it will be pumped to the system for treatment. The treated water with bathing quality will be discharged into the Tamirabharani.

As a pilot project, these systems will be installed at Sindhupoondurai and Manimurtheeswaram and extended to other points soon.

Since ‘vettiver’ (Chrysopogon zizanioides) ‘khas khas grass’ plays crucial role in filtering suspended solid waste in the sewage water, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy had deputed Sanitary Officers Arasakumar and Shahul Hameed to a few places where this plant is used to filter-off the solid waste from the sewage. The two officers have submitted positive reports on using the plant for filtering the suspended solid waste in the sewage.

“These plants will also be planted before the sewage collection points to make the treatment process more effective,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.