Direct diversion of vehicles from Goripalayam to Sellur through Melakkara Street, an option

November 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

To decongest A.V. Bridge, Yanaikkal bridge when Vaigai North Bank Road is inundated

After the flow of water in Vaigai river receded on the third day, regular traffic through the Vaigai North Bank Road near Albert Victor bridge resumed at noon on Sunday.

However, road users still face inconvenience as the Vaigai South Bank Road remained closed as inundation continued on Sunday.

As the continued diversion of vehicles from Anna Bus stand towards Obulapadithurai brought more vehicles (proceeding to Sellur) back to Goripalayam junction (due to flooding of North Bank Road), the city police allowed vehicles from Anna bus stand to proceed directly to Goripalayam junction through Panagal Road.

However, those vehicles had to take a circutious route by crossing over Vaigai river twice -- A.V. bridge, Yanaikkal junction and Yanikkal bridge -- to reach Sellur, Arapalayam and Dindigul highway. This led to traffic congestion at Anna Statue and Yanaikkal junctions.

The only other option available for the traffic police is to divert the vehicles proceeding from Goripalayam junction to Sellur through Melakkara Street (the road between A.V. bridge and Palam Station Road.)

“The vehicles will hardly take 300 metres to reach Sellur from Goripalayam junction instead of going around for nearly one km and choking traffic movement on both the bridges across Vaigai,” said a police officer.

The only challenge for the police to implement the diversion would be to have an additional traffic police to regulate traffic at Yanaikkal Bridge-Palam Station Road junction.

“This is how the traffic flow used to be some 10 years back. This can be used as a temporary measure whenever the Vaigai North Bank road is inundated,” the police officer said.