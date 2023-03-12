HamberMenu
Diplomatic intervention saves 16 Indian fishermen including six from Kanniyakumari

March 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Timely intervention by the Centre and the State government saved 16 fishermen comprising six from Kanniyakumari, seven from Thiruvananthapuram and three from Kolkata from severe punishment by authorities of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), said boat owner D. Rejin of Thoothoor in the district on Sunday.

A deep sea fishing vessel that ventured into the sea from Thengapattinam harbour on February 8 was caught by BIOT authorities on the charge of crossing the maritime boundary. The fishermen were slapped with a fine of about ₹23 lakh in Indian currency and their catch was seized.

The boat owner, Regin, informed Justin Antony, president of INFIDET, an NGO working for the welfare of the fisher community in the region about their precarious situation. The INFIDET president submitted a memorandum to External Affairs Minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Kanniyakumari District Collector and others, seeking their intervention in the issue and save the fishermen stranded in mid-sea.

Following diplomatic talks and intervention by the Centre, the fishermen were released by BIOT authorities.

In a statement, Mr Justin Antony said that many fishermen were jobless after Okhi cyclone that ravaged the district. With great difficulty, the fishermen had started venturing into the sea. During fishing, in normal circumstances, crossing the maritime boundary might not be intentional. It could happen due to flow of current.

The fishermen were being made aware of the legal consequences of trespassing. It was not intentional and, hence, he had pleaded with the Central officials, he added.

The fishermen were expected to reach home In the next few days, the statement said.

