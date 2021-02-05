Diploma course in Urdu

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is offering a one year Urdu language diploma course for starters. The correspondence course offered through English or Hindi medium will be conducted by Madurai-based Gausiya Foundation.
Contact classes will be conducted during weekends and study materials provided free of cost.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development will provide the certificate after successful completion of the course.
Interested candidates can collect the application forms from Gausiya Foundation office at 1/A, Anna Nagar main road, near Aravind Eye Hospital.
The fee for the entire course is ₹200 and the last date for submission of filled in application is February 15. Interested persons can call 98940 37055, according to a press release from A. G. Mohamed Ashraf Gani Sayani, president, Gausiya Foundation.
