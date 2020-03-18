Dip in passenger ratio as apprehension rises

Empty seats: A TNSTC bus plying on an arterial stretch in the city has only a few passengers.

18 March 2020

With the closure of schools and colleges across the State and fear of coronavirus gripping residents, there has been a significant dip in the occupancy ratio in buses operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Madurai.

There has been at least a 30% decline in occupancy ratio of city buses, according to officials.

On Tuesday, a considerable number of students vacated college hostels and boarded mofussil buses to neighbouring districts. However, the occupancy ratio is expected to decline further n the coming days.

Most of the city buses are plying with vacant seats, says a TNSTC time keeper. “Buses going towards Tirumangalam are usually crowded. However, only 50% of seats were filled on Tuesday.”

The occupancy ratio of buses plying towards Alanganallur, Vadipatti, Kuruvithurai, Chekkanoorani and Kariapatti has reduced by around 30%, he adds.

S. Mani, who runs a shop near Periyar bus stand, points to increasing awareness among residents of COVID- 19, which is why they may wish to steer clear of public transport. “Also, some businesses are insisting that their employees travel in their own vehicle or use private transport. This can also be a reason for fall in number of passengers,” he says.

When it comes to mofussil buses, a large number of students vacating college hostels boarded buses going to nearby districts including Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Chennai. “Barring the college students, the number of passengers has shrunk over the past few days. Also, at M.G.R. bus stand in Mattuthavani, only buses proceeding towards Paramakudi boasted of full capacity,” says Murugan, Assistant Engineer, M.G.R. Bus Stand.

According to a senior official, a decision has been to reduce around 50 buses plying through main routes from Wednesday. “Once the passenger ratio increases, we will increase the deployment.”

R. Divya, a final-year university student who reached Madurai on Tuesday, says she is apprehensive over whether precautionary measures have been implemented. “We have no option other than to take the bus,” she feels

TNSTC officials, however, have started spraying disinfectants inside and other parts of each and every bus, points out Mr. Murugan.

“The exercise is carried out at the respective depots. Also, we have instructed bus drivers and conductors to wash their hands regularly,” the official adds.