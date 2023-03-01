ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination camps for livestock begins in Dindigul

March 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated March 02, 2023 11:58 am IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-week camp for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease under the National Animal Disease Control Programme camp of the Animal Husbandry Department got underway in Dindigul on Wednesday.

The camp would be held until March 21, in which 2,91,700 livestock population in the district will be vaccinated, Collector S. Visakan said in a press release.

Livestock that missed out on the vaccination would be covered in the camp to be held between March 22 and 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The infectious viral disease, most common on crossbred cattle, is commonly transmitted through air, and if purchased from an unhygienic place, or maintained in an unclean area and due to being not vaccinated etc.

It also causes major livelihood loss for the cattle owners since milch cows once affected have issues in milk production while oxens’ work efficiency drops and death of calves are high.

The disease also spreads to other cattle via the milk and saliva of the infected animals as well as through contact.

Therefore, the Collector urged the owners of cows, oxen, buffaloes and calves above four months of age in the district to benefit from the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US