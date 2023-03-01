HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaccination camps for livestock begins in Dindigul

March 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated March 02, 2023 11:58 am IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-week camp for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease under the National Animal Disease Control Programme camp of the Animal Husbandry Department got underway in Dindigul on Wednesday.

The camp would be held until March 21, in which 2,91,700 livestock population in the district will be vaccinated, Collector S. Visakan said in a press release.

Livestock that missed out on the vaccination would be covered in the camp to be held between March 22 and 31.

The infectious viral disease, most common on crossbred cattle, is commonly transmitted through air, and if purchased from an unhygienic place, or maintained in an unclean area and due to being not vaccinated etc.

It also causes major livelihood loss for the cattle owners since milch cows once affected have issues in milk production while oxens’ work efficiency drops and death of calves are high.

The disease also spreads to other cattle via the milk and saliva of the infected animals as well as through contact.

Therefore, the Collector urged the owners of cows, oxen, buffaloes and calves above four months of age in the district to benefit from the camp.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.