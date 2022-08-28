81 kg of tobacco goods seized, two held in Dindigul

DINDIGUL

Two men were arrested on charges of possessing 81 kg of banned tobacco products here on Saturday evening.

According to Dindigul Town North police, the accused were identified as R. Arunkumar, 30, and I. Murugesan alias Mookuaran, 69, of Madurai.

Upon receiving an alert from a private parcel service company near Kamaraj bus stand, the police rushed to the spot and seized 81.4 kg of banned tobacco goods. Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had smuggled the goods from Bengaluru.

They were booked under COTPA Act and remanded in judicial custody, police said.