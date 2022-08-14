Dindigul district secures two State govt. awards

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 14, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DINDIGUL

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Panjampatti village panchayat of Athoor Block in Dindigul district is one of the winners of the State-level Model Village Award 2022-23, stated an official letter from Darez Ahamed, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, on Saturday.

The nominations received from 37 districts, along with recommendation of the district-level committee under the chairmanship of the Collector, three village panchayats – of Kulur and Natathi in Erode and Thoothukudi districts respectively – were scrutinised and selected as the best performing ones.

A sum of ₹7.5 lakh and shield will be awarded to the winners, stated the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar said that the plastic waste management and sewage treatment in the N. Panjampatti village panchayat – two successful projects– has been instrumental in qualifying for the award.

“The plastic waste management run by a self-help group is a success story. They procure plastic waste from the residents and give ₹10 per kg in return. The grinded plastic is processed and used to lay roads in the village,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further, the village was mapped using the Geographical Information System (GIS) and the drainage network was straightened. “The sewage flowing is being treated at points before entering into a waterbody or a channel,” said Mr Kumar.

The treatment plant includes a silt trap, ‘kal vazhai’ bed that helps purify the wastewater etc., thereby ensuring the water bodies are unpolluted, he added.

Further, Dindigul district has won Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award for the best rainwater harvesting system.

Collector S. Visakan said that the district administration created a world record last November by setting up 605 rainwater harvesting systems within 21 days across 306 village panchayats in the district.

“Out of which 90% of the buildings were schools while it also covered panchayat offices and village panchayat service centres,” he added.

The system was installed to harness the north-east monsoon, said the Collector while Mr Kumar noted that the feat was recognised by four world record agencies.

“Every village panchayat will have at least one rainwater harvesting system and we are encouraging private institutions to adapt the method,” said Mr Visakan.

He also said that the stored water is being used mostly in toilets in schools. “The three filter media paves way for good water storage and ends up being recharged, which is the success in our project,” he added.

The criteria under which the project was judged was “innovation, sustainability and scalability.”

Around 10 crore litres have been saved until now through the system, as per our impact analysis, said Mr Visakan.

Both the awards will be given away by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on a later day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app