Dindigul district secures two State govt. awards

DINDIGUL

N. Panjampatti village panchayat of Athoor Block in Dindigul district is one of the winners of the State-level Model Village Award 2022-23, stated an official letter from Darez Ahamed, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, on Saturday.

The nominations received from 37 districts, along with recommendation of the district-level committee under the chairmanship of the Collector, three village panchayats – of Kulur and Natathi in Erode and Thoothukudi districts respectively – were scrutinised and selected as the best performing ones.

A sum of ₹7.5 lakh and shield will be awarded to the winners, stated the letter.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar said that the plastic waste management and sewage treatment in the N. Panjampatti village panchayat – two successful projects– has been instrumental in qualifying for the award.

“The plastic waste management run by a self-help group is a success story. They procure plastic waste from the residents and give ₹10 per kg in return. The grinded plastic is processed and used to lay roads in the village,” he added.

Further, the village was mapped using the Geographical Information System (GIS) and the drainage network was straightened. “The sewage flowing is being treated at points before entering into a waterbody or a channel,” said Mr Kumar.

The treatment plant includes a silt trap, ‘kal vazhai’ bed that helps purify the wastewater etc., thereby ensuring the water bodies are unpolluted, he added.

Further, Dindigul district has won Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award for the best rainwater harvesting system.

Collector S. Visakan said that the district administration created a world record last November by setting up 605 rainwater harvesting systems within 21 days across 306 village panchayats in the district.

“Out of which 90% of the buildings were schools while it also covered panchayat offices and village panchayat service centres,” he added.

The system was installed to harness the north-east monsoon, said the Collector while Mr Kumar noted that the feat was recognised by four world record agencies.

“Every village panchayat will have at least one rainwater harvesting system and we are encouraging private institutions to adapt the method,” said Mr Visakan.

He also said that the stored water is being used mostly in toilets in schools. “The three filter media paves way for good water storage and ends up being recharged, which is the success in our project,” he added.

The criteria under which the project was judged was “innovation, sustainability and scalability.”

Around 10 crore litres have been saved until now through the system, as per our impact analysis, said Mr Visakan.

Both the awards will be given away by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on a later day.