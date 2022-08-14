Retrofitted scooters distributed

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 14, 2022 19:02 IST

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy distributing retrofitted scooters to differently abled people in Dindigul on Sunday.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy distributed retrofitted scooters to three differently-abled in Dindigul on Sunday.

The retrofitted scooters, each valued at ₹78,850 were funded under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), stated a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Periyasamy said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been taking keen interest in the welfare of differently abled and had been rolling out various welfare schemes for their benefits.

As for Dindigul district, around 2,000 differently abled have received loan assistance through Cooperative banks and government-run banks.

During the financial year 2021-22, as many as 31 differently-abled received retrofitted vehicles and three persons received battery-operated vehicles valued at a cost of ₹1.06 lakh each as well across the district, said the Minister.

Further, eight beneficiaries in the district have received retrofitted scooters under MPLADS until now.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and others were present.

