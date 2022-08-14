Two police constables suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran placed under suspension two police personnel attached to the Palani taluk police station on charges of allegedly seizing money from three youngsters near Dindigul.

Police said on Sunday that the incident had occurred at Pethanaickenpatti junction of Palani taluk in Dindigul district a few days ago.

The police personnel were identified as Sivaprakash and Selvakumaran, both Grade - I police constables.

Investigations were held based upon the complaint received from R. Faiyaz, 23, N. Nizamudeen, 24, and U. Sifarudeen, 24 of Balakodu in Kerala on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio were proceeding to Kodaikanal when the two policemen intercepted their car at Pethanaickenpatti junction.

Upon finding two lottery tickets and five banned tobacco products, the police personnel had allegedly behaved in a harsh and inappropriate manner which had enraged the complainants.

The police personnel had also allegedly taken a sum of ₹4,000 forcefully from them.

Following which, the two police personnel were suspended.