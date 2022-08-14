Two police constables suspended

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 14, 2022 18:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran placed under suspension two police personnel attached to the Palani taluk police station on charges of allegedly seizing money from three youngsters near Dindigul.

Police said on Sunday that the incident had occurred at Pethanaickenpatti junction of Palani taluk in Dindigul district a few days ago.

The police personnel were identified as Sivaprakash and Selvakumaran, both Grade - I police constables.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations were held based upon the complaint received from R. Faiyaz, 23, N. Nizamudeen, 24, and U. Sifarudeen, 24 of Balakodu in Kerala on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio were proceeding to Kodaikanal when the two policemen intercepted their car at Pethanaickenpatti junction.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Upon finding two lottery tickets and five banned tobacco products, the police personnel had allegedly behaved in a harsh and inappropriate manner which had enraged the complainants.

The police personnel had also allegedly taken a sum of ₹4,000 forcefully from them.

Following which, the two police personnel were suspended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app