1.5 tonne ration rice seized, couple held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL July 15, 2022 17:37 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 17:37 IST

Sleuths attached to the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS CID) arrested a couple and seized 1.5 tonne of ration rice from them in Dindigul on Thursday morning.

Police identified the accused as C. Pal Selvaraj, 50, and his wife, P. Punitha, 45, both natives of Palani.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by CS CID Inspector R. Geetha inspected a house on Palani-Kodaikanal Road and seized 1.5 tonne of ration rice in 30 gunny bags, in the early hours on Thursday.

They were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act.

