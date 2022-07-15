1.5 tonne ration rice seized, couple held
Sleuths attached to the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS CID) arrested a couple and seized 1.5 tonne of ration rice from them in Dindigul on Thursday morning.
Police identified the accused as C. Pal Selvaraj, 50, and his wife, P. Punitha, 45, both natives of Palani.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by CS CID Inspector R. Geetha inspected a house on Palani-Kodaikanal Road and seized 1.5 tonne of ration rice in 30 gunny bags, in the early hours on Thursday.
They were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.