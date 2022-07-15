Madurai

Juvenile held under POCSO Act

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL July 15, 2022 17:42 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 17:42 IST

Dindigul Town North Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl here on Thursday.

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s family, hailing from Karnataka, had been residing in Dindigul district. On Wednesday, when the girl went missing, the brother of the victim lodged a complaint

The accused who had met the victim at the Kamaraj Bus Stand had given false promises of marrying her and had allegedly sexually assaulted her. Further, when they reached Arapalayam bus stand in Madurai with plans to reach Thoothukudi, they were identified by the victim’s relatives who rescued her. Further investigation is on.

