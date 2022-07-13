Students participate in competitions

Students, who participated in an awareness competition at Mettupatti in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

School students across the district participated in various activities held as part of ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ initiative here on Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian distributed prizes to the winners under various competitions held in this regard at Corporation High School in Mettupatti in Dindigul. All the participants received saplings and fertilisers as well in an aim to encourage them to contribute to increasing green cover.

Students exhibited their ideas on creating awareness on waste segregation by participating in elocution, drawing competitions etc held on the theme ‘My Waste My Responsibility.’

They highlighted on how important it is to segregate waste into degradable and non-degradable into green and blue bins respectively and handover it to the conservancy workers who collect waste at doorsteps, in their own individual creative way.

City Health Officer Indira, headmistress Deivanai and other corporation officials were present.