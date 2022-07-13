Madurai

Man held for stealing two-wheelers

Dindigul Town North Police arrested a 52-year-old man and recovered 16 two-wheelers here on Wednesday.

Police said that two cases were filed with Dindigul Town North Police that two-wheelers were stolen on June 23.

Upon the instructions of Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, a team led by Dindigul Town North Police Inspector Ulaganathan tracked down the man based on the footage of closed-circuit television cameras.

The police identified the accused as P. Jayaram alais Nallamani of Kurumbapatti near Athoor. Investigations also revealed that the accused had stolen two-wheelers from nearby districts as well where cases have been filed.

Dindigul Town North Police have booked Jayaram under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Dindigul
theft & burglary
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2022 7:25:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dindigul/article65635631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY