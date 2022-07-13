Man held for stealing two-wheelers
Dindigul Town North Police arrested a 52-year-old man and recovered 16 two-wheelers here on Wednesday.
Police said that two cases were filed with Dindigul Town North Police that two-wheelers were stolen on June 23.
Upon the instructions of Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, a team led by Dindigul Town North Police Inspector Ulaganathan tracked down the man based on the footage of closed-circuit television cameras.
The police identified the accused as P. Jayaram alais Nallamani of Kurumbapatti near Athoor. Investigations also revealed that the accused had stolen two-wheelers from nearby districts as well where cases have been filed.
Dindigul Town North Police have booked Jayaram under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
