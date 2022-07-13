Man gets jail term under POCSO Act

July 13, 2022 18:00 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 5 years and six months imprisonment in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge Vijayakumar passed the order on Wednesday.

The Natham police had registered the case against A. Shajahan in 2015 for assaulting a five-year-old girl upon a complaint lodged by the grandmother of the victim.

The convict has been booked under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 3(11) of SC/ST Act, said the police.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the convict.