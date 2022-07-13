School-level chess competitions held in Dindigul

In view of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, Collector S. Visakan oversaw the chess competition held at Government Higher Secondary School on Palani Road in Dindigul here on Wednesday.

Chess competitions were held at all government schools primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the district, stated an official release.

Students from as many as 954 primary, 800 middle, 81 high and 89 higher secondary schools across the district would take part in the competitions, said an official from the education department. The winners at the school-level competitions will participate at the block level competition which is to be held on July 20, said the release.

According to an official from the education department, competitions would be held at all the 15 blocks in the district whose winners would then progress to compete at the district level. “Since the start of the academic year, students were given training in the sport during physical education classes. Interested candidates were given special training after school hours and even during lunch hours,” said P. Manikandan, physical education teacher at Government Higher Secondary School on Palani Road.

Meanwhile, the district administration will be conducting various activities to garner awareness of the event including mini marathons, distributing yellow bags, quiz competitions etc. Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen, District Sports Officer Rose Fathima Mary, District Inspector of Physical Education D. Raja Thilagam and others were present.

Winners who win at the district level will visit the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, slated to be held at Mamallaupram.