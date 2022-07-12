One held for murder of youth, one absconding

A youth, Alagu Vijay, who had a love affair with a minor girl, was hacked to death by the girl’s brother and father near Sempatti on Monday night.

Police have arrested a father and are on the lookout for the son, who is absconding.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused M. Ajithkumar, 24, of Sedapatti condemned the love affair between his sister and Alagu Vijay.

When a quarrel arose between them, Ajithkumar, along with his father R. Muthamilselvan, 50, murdered Alagu, tied his body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the bushes near Athoor Kamarajar dam in Dindigul district.

When the family of the deceased alerted the police that Alagu Vijay was missing and that they last saw him quarrelling with Ajithkumar, Sempatti police arrested the father.

Upon the confession of Muthamilselvan, the body was retrieved and sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Oddanchatram DSP Murugesan and Sempatti Inspector Senthilkumar inspected the scene of crime.

A case has been registered by Sempatti police and further investigations are on.