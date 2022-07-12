Ninth annual book expo to be held in October in Dindigul

Collector S. Visakan gives a hundi to a student in Dindigul on Monday.

The 9th annual book expo is to be held between October 6 and 16 in Dindigul by the district administration and Dindigul Ilakkiya Kalam, stated an official release.

In view of the expo, as many as 50 students received piggy banks (hundi) from Collector S. Visakan at the Collectorate here on Monday to encourage the habit of saving amongst them to enable them to buy books at the expo.

The organisers have set a target of distributing hundis to 22,000 school students across the district while books worth ₹50 lakh are to be displayed at the expo, stated the release.

The Collector advised the students who received hundis on the importance of reading books from young ages as well as saving money.

It is to be noted that the book expo will be held after a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID-19 case surge.

Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen, Executive Secretary of Dindigul Ilakkiya Kalam Kannan and others were present.