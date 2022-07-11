Villagers seek repair of connectivity road

Residents of Periyur village in Kodaikanal Taluk in Dindigul district, petitioned Collector here on Monday seeking repair of a major connecting road from their village to Uppukaadu in Periyakulam.

The villagers of Periyur village of Vellagavi Panchayat in their petition, cited that children, pregnant women and elderly of the village, for the essential and hospital needs, depend on Uppukaadu near Periyakulam in Theni district, which is about 6 kilometers from their village.

The road between Periyur and Uppukaadu is rough and uneven, thereby villagers suffer a lot, they said. When the villagers took it upon themselves to repair the road on Sunday, Forest Ranger Davidraj accompanied with a forest official stopped them from continuing with the work, they alleged.

The officials seizing the tools of the villagers like machetes and crowbars, said that the work cannot be taken up without seeking permission from the Forest Department, stated their petition.

K. Satish, 32, one of the villagers, said that the travel to Periyakulam last week took two hours in case of an emergency for a child. “Had the road been proper, we would have reached there within 45 minutes. The path is unsafe and dangerous when we ought to step out for emergencies, especially at night,” he said.

They put forth their demand to lay a 15 feet wide road for 4 km, a patch between their village and Uppukaadu, to Collector S. Visakan, thereby putting an end to the villagers’ woe.

Mr Satish said that the Collector assured that he would consult with the District Forest Officer and initiate steps to solve the issue.