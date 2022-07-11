Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering neighbour

Additional District Judge Saravanan on Monday convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his neighbour owing to enmity in 2016.

The judge sentenced N. Ramachandran of Manakattur in Natham to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him for the murder of M. Rajendran, 50, of Manakattur in Natham.

Following a quarrel between the two neighbours over a tamarind tree, Ramachandran assaulted Rajendran with a knife. Rajendran sustained serious injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The Natham police booked Ramachandran under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 294 (b) (using abusive language) and under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by G. Arumugam, 39, the son-in-law of the deceased.