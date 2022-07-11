Department of Posts launches annual letter writing competition  

The Department of Posts has launched the annual national-level letter writing competition on the theme – ‘Vision for India 2047,’ as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Union government to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Dindigul Division, V. Paramasivam, in a release, said the competition, ‘Dhai Akhar’, is held under two categories – candidates below and above 18 years of age. The letters must be hand written in English, Hindi, or Tamil. The word limit for writing a letter in two categories will be 500 words for an inland letter card (ILC) and 1,000 words (written on an A4 size sheet) for an envelope.

Participants must also give a certificate of proof of their age on the letter such as ‘I certify that I am below / above the age of 18 as on 01/01/2022.’ The letter could be addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600 002. The campaign is open till October 31, stated the release.

The best entries in each category will be awarded with cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at Tamil Nadu Circle level. The best three entries chosen at circle level will be sent for evaluation at the national level, the release said.