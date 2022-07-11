Awareness of population control created
An awareness rally organised by the district health department to mark World Population Day was flagged off by Collector S. Visakan here on Monday.
More than 150 government and private nursing students took part in the rally holding placards with slogans creating awareness of population control and family planning. The rally was taken out from the Revenue Divisional Office premises and passed through Head Post Office, Kamaraj Bus Stand, Clock Tower and concluded at the RDO.
Joint Director of Health Services S. Anbuselvan, Dindigul Government Medical College Principal Veeramani and others were present.
