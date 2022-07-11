6 kg ganja seized, two arrested

A special team attached to the Dindigul Superintendent of Police arrested two persons in connection with the possession of 6 kg of ganja near Kolinjipatti railway bridge near Kodai Road on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as A. Vasanthakumar, 37, of Usilampatti in Madurai district and M. Sathishkumar, 29, of Jallipatti near Dindigul. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized the 6 kg of ganja and two two-wheelers used by them. The police are on the lookout for two other men involved in the offence.

Ammainaickanoor police have registered a case.