640 kg of tobacco products seized, one arrested

Koombur police seized 640 kg of banned tobacco products near Kalvarpatti near Vedasandur in the early hours on Monday and arrested one person.

According to police, the accused has been identified as T. Amar Preeth Singh, 30, hailing from Dasarahalli in Bengaluru. Upon receiving a tip-off, a special team led by Sub Inspector Sheik Dawood conducted vehicle checks near Kalvarpatti check post on Dindigul-Karur Bypass road, around 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

The team found 640 kg of banned tobacco goods in a car driven by the accused who was smuggling the goods from Bengaluru to Ramanathapuram. A case has been registered under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the vehicle seized.