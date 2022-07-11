Man murdered by daughter’s lover

A man was murdered for condemning his daughter here on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as S. William alias Arul Nathan, 68, of N.Panjampatti. Preliminary investigations revealed that William’s daughter, Nirmal Nithya, 37, was widowed. She was in a relationship with the accused, P. Chandrasekar, an auto driver of N. Panjampatti in Chinnalapatti. He was separated from his wife, police said.

As William was against the relationship, he had a quarrel with Chandrasekar following which the accused assaulted him, police said. William succumbed to the injuries on the spot around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The police retrieved body and sent it to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Chinnalapatti police registered a case and further investigation is on.