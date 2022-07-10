Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour

More than 1,000 Muslims offered their special prayers in view of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Azha – the festival of sacrifice – at the Begampur Big Mosque in Dindigul on Sunday.

Chief Imam Abu Bakr led the prayers at the Begampur Big Mosque where prayers for peace were held.

Special prayers were offered at more than 30 mosques at various places, including Mudaliarpet, NGO Colony, Govindapuram, Paraipatti etc.

After offering prayers, people embraced each other and wished each other on the occasion while they wore new clothes. Those who offered prayers, sacrificed goats and cows and distributed the meat as Qurbani among friends, relatives and the poor, as per custom.

According to official sources, special prayers were arranged at 75 mosques and four open grounds across the district including Oddanchatram, Palani, Vedasandur, Batlagundu etc where large numbers congregated to offer their prayers.