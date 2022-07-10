47,455 people administered COVID vaccine

As many as 47,455 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the 31st mega COVID-19 camps held across Dindigul district on Sunday.

The camps were held in 3,001 centres across the district, including Oddanchatram, Vedasandur, Reddiarchatram, Thadikombu, Batlagundu, Nilakottai, Natham, Athoor, Vadamadurai, Kodaikanal, Gujiliamparai and Pappampatti etc from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A total of 2,224 people received their first dose of vaccination, while the second dose of vaccination was administered for 29,770 people. As many as 15,461 received their ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine, stated an official release.