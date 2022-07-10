13.6 tonnes of ration rice seized, five held

Chinnalapatti Police and Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS CID) team seized 13.6 tonnes of ration rice and six heavy vehicles during the vehicle check conducted near here in the wee hours of Sunday. Five persons were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel from both the departments found 13.6 tonnes of ration in gunny bags had been loaded on a lorry and five other vehicles while checking vehicles near Kalaimahal Colony in Kalikkampatti panchayat near Chinnalapatti around 4 a.m.

According to police, the accused has been identified as B. Sathishkumar, 27, and M. Pandi, 35 of Chinnalapatti, M. Raja, 29, of Kovilur near Vedasandur, K. Marimuthu, 42, of Begampur in Dindigul and C. Biji Singarayar, 36 of Murugabavanam in Dindigul.

The seized goods were sent to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies godown on Palani Road in Dindigul while the vehicles were also seized.

CS CID Superintendent of Police M. Baskaran and CS CID Inspector Geetha visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

CS CID police have registered a case against the five accused under the Essential Commodities Act.