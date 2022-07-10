Three arrested for murder of youth

The police arrested three persons on the charge of murder of a 23-year-old youth near Ponmanthurai Pudupatti near Dindigul on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as I. Mayil alais Perumal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mayil and the three accused O. Veeramani, 27, N. Tamil, 28 and V. Jesuraj, 30, all belonging to Ponmanthurai Pudupatti, who are all friends, were consuming liquor along the banks of Kudaganar river in the late hours of Saturday.

Upon a quarrel developing amongst them, the three allegedly assaulted Mayil with a sharp weapon and drowned him in the river around 10.30 p.m.

A team led by Dindigul Taluk Inspector Balandi rushed to the spot upon receiving information and retrieved the body with several cut injuries on the face.

The body has been sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The three accused had been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, said the police.