International Day Against Drug Abuse observed
Collector S. Visakan flagged off an awareness rally in view of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in front of the Revenue Divisional Office here on Wednesday.
The awareness rally was taken out by National Cadet Corps (NCC) of a college in the town passing through Sub Collector’s Office Road, Head Post Office, Kamaraj Bus Stand, Government Medical College Hospital and again culminated at the Revenue Divisional Office. The students raised slogans against drug abuse and illegal trafficking of drugs.
Additional Collector C. Dineshkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise (in-charge) Shanmugam and others were present.
