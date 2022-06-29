Minister distributes welfare assistance

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani distributed welfare assistance worth ₹2.82 crore to 862 beneficiaries at Thalaiyuthu in Thoppampatti Panchayat Union in Palani Taluk in Dindigul district here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sakkarapani said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been fulfilling the party’s election manifesto one by one and implementing various welfare schemes for the benefit of all the strata of the society.

As many as 440 beneficiaries received free house pattas worth ₹ 1.32 crore through Adi Dravida Welfare Department while similar pattas were given away to 16 beneficiaries at a total cost of ₹4.80 lakh, stated an official release from the district administration.

Further, 45 more beneficiaries received land pattas at a total cost of ₹ 13.50 lakh under various schemes. As many as 118 senior citizens received certificates granting monthly monetary assistance and work orders to start construction under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).’

Through the Social Welfare Department, three beneficiaries received ₹1.15 lakh worth welfare assistance while 132 beneficiaries received loan assistance at a total cost of ₹91.22 lakh through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks.

Through the Departments of Agriculture, Backward Classes Welfare, 19 and 10 beneficiaries were given welfare assistance worth ₹23,237 and ₹70,000.

Further, 59 people received ration cards and 10 were given away medical insurance scheme cards.

Palani MLA P. Velusamy, Collector S. Visakan, District Revenue Officer and others were present.