Police freeze assets of ganja smugglers’ relatives

The Dindigul police have frozen movable and immovable properties worth ₹15.20 lakh owned by the relatives of ganja peddlers here on Wednesday.

According to an official statement from the police, six persons were arrested on February 19, 2022 near Natham on charges of possessing ganja of 140 kg worth ₹13 lakh, which was seized along with their car by a special team.

A. Gunasekaran, P. Azhagu and M. Amsupandi were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further, three people who were involved in possession of illegal drugs were detained under the Goondas Act, and remanded in Madurai Central Prison, the release said.

As per the laws (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985) and instructions of Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg, movable and immovable properties of the relatives of ganja peddlers were frozen through the six special teams led by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

A report would be sent to the authority for getting the confirmation order to prevent the accused or their relative from selling these properties and using the money in the frozen bank accounts.

Mr. Asra Garg and Mr. Baskaran have strictly warned against sale and buying of banned drugs, and that severe action will be taken against offenders and their relatives as well, as part of measures taken to eliminate sale of ganja in the city.