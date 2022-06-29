Retired sanitary workers demand pension benefits

Retired sanitary employees staged a protest on the premises of the Dindigul Corporation office demanding pension benefits on Wednesday.

The protest was led by M. Perumal, president, Anna Sanitary Workers Association.

The retired sanitary employees have alleged that the Corporation is refusing to sanction the retirement monetary benefits despite making repeated appeals.

They raised slogans demanding that the retirement benefits must be paid at the earliest. They also demanded that working hours should be limited to only eight hours. “We are asked to report at 6.30 a.m. and only relieved by 6.30 p.m., which is against labour laws. We need proper authorities to keep a check on duty hours,” said Mr. Perumal.

The protestors’ demands included providing jobs on compassionate ground to eligible family members of sanitary workers in case of their death during service.

They also demanded regularisation of contract workers who have been working for more than 15 to 20 years under casual and contract-basis.

“We never get proper responses from the authorities and the most common answer they tell us is lack of funds, which is not an excuse. Without proper retirement benefits, many families are struggling,” said Mr. Perumal. They have also resolved to stage further protests if the issue is not solved.

He added that they have petitioned Deputy Mayor S. Rajappal who has assured to look into the issue.

Anna Sanitary Workers Association treasurer S. Nagarajan, secretary T. Maduraiveeran and others were present.