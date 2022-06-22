Assembly Public Undertakings Committee holds review meeting

Members of the Assembly Public Undertakings Committee held inspections and a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The committee headed by Tambaram MLA S.R.Raja and members comprising Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Ramanathapuram MLA Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam, Poonamalee MLA Krishnasamy, Manamadurai MLA A. Tamilarasi, Madurai North MLA K. Thalapathy, Keezh Velur MLA V.P. Nagai Mali, Tiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan inspected the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), that is run by a tannery in Pallapatti of Dindigul West Taluk accompanied by government officials.

Later in the day, a review meeting was held at the Collectorate. Dindigul MP P. Veluchamy, Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar, Mayor P. Illamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Collector S. Visakan, District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, District Forest Officer S. Prabu, and District Revenue Officer V. Latha attended.

According to an official release from the district administration, Mr. Raja while speaking to press persons said that during the two-day inspection held in Kodaikanal and Dindigul, interactions were held with Adi Dravidars on the functioning of the schemes rolled out for their welfare.

Further, elaborating on a few key decisions made at the review meeting, he said that the team will recommend to provide advanced machines for the medical departments at the Government Hospital in Kodaikanal, upon the request of Mr. Senthil Kumar.

Likewise, a tender will be floated under the supervision of Mr. Visakan at the earliest to undertake renovation works of the women’s hostel run by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare at a cost of ₹40 lakh, said Mr Raja.

He also expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the CETP. He added that the team had resolved to take measures to provide loan assistance to Adi Dravidar and tribal people through various schemes.

Further, Mr. Raja said that the committee will recommend to the State to acquire the land of Hindustan Unilever involved in decades-long environmental issues so that people live in peace.