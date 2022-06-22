Four held for peddling ganja

A special team of police arrested four persons, including two women, for selling ganja in Kundalapatti near Nilakottai in the district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that ganja was being sold near Musuvanuthu village near Kundalapatti junction, the team functioning under the present Dindigul range in-charge, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) R. Ponni, conducted a search operation, according to the police.

Police nabbed M. Shenbagaraj, 34, for selling it and raided the houses of his alleged relatives, B. Chitradevi, 31, D. Karthik, 34 and his wife K. Pandimeena, 34.

They seized 8.5 kg of ganja, ₹6,240 and two two-wheelers used by them.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Nilakottai police and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.