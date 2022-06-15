Women livelihood service centre launched

A Women Livelihood Service Centre under the Vazhndhu Kattuvom project was inaugurated by Collector S. Visakan on Poomalai Complex here on Wednesday to help promote rural entrepreneurs.

As many as eligible 14 differently abled persons received sanction letters for subsidies to avail loan assistance from banks to buy battery-operated autos from the Collector, according to an official press release.

According to the Collector, the State is ready to extend financial support of loan assistance with subsidy to eligible candidates who want to start a business of their own through various schemes including livelihood service schemes.

By utilising the fund to transform their entrepreneurial idea into a flourishing business, and raise to a position to provide employment for 10 other people, he said.

He urged them to work hard in whatever field they chose to grow their business with adequate knowledge in the field and to believe in oneself through every hardship.

According to the District Executive Officer R. Velmurugan of Vazhndhu Kattuvom project, rolled out under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the project is being implemented in 148 village panchayats in seven blocks across Dindigul district across Athoor, Batlagundu, Kodaikanal, Oddanchatram, Palani, Vedasandur and Gujiliamparai.

“People belonging to SC/ST communities, widow, differently abled, transgender, tribal people who have entreprenual dreams to better their standard of life can avail several benefits from the project liek seeking mentorship, advice on the field experts,” he added.

District Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, Rural Livelihood Mission, Joint Director N Saravanan, members of self-help groups and others were present.