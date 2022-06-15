World Elder Abuse Awareness day observed

The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment organised an oath-taking ceremony as part of observing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Collector S. Visakan administered the pledge which was taken by various government officials, according to an official release. They also released the poster of the free helpline for the elderly – 14567.

They vowed to take good care of the senior citizens and not hurt them mentally and physically or use bad language against them.

The oath administered stated that one would respect the elderly’s feelings, giving priority to them at public places like hospitals, banks, bus stands etc.

One would also strive to protect them from being subjected to violence, it added.

Mr. Visakan said that the government has been taking various measures to safeguard the rights of the elderly through various welfare schemes.

For details on welfare schemes for the elderly, guidance, mental health support and general assistance, interested people can contact the helpline, he said.

They can also seek details and guidance on finding old-age homes, caretakers, knowing about laws for their welfare and hurdles in receiving pension etc.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, District Social Welfare Officer C Pushpakala, PA (general) to Collector R. Amarnath, and others were present.