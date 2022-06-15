Teachers protest pressing for various demands

Members of Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers’ Association (TNPGTA) staged a protest seeking the fulfillment of their long-pending demand near M.S.P. School here on Wednesday.

Their eight-point charter of demands includes sanctioning Dearness Allowance (DA) and encashment of Earned Leave (EL).

They demanded revoking the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and repealing the Old Pension Scheme.

The protestors voiced out that students studying in government-aided schools from Class I to XII must receive all the government welfare schemes similar to the students studying in government schools.

They also wanted enacting of laws safeguarding the job security of teachers,

Their other demands included abolishing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and Union government’s New Education Policy (NEP).

They demanded equal pay for teachers instead of consolidated pay scales for the years 2004 to 2006.

TNPGTA state treasurer P Anbazhagan, district president K Jayaseelan Prabakaran, treasurer P Tamilselvan and others were present.