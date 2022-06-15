Government school students get bus service after 5 years

After a struggle of five years, students of Government Higher Secondary School in Chettinaickenpatti near Dindigul have had access to bus service since Tuesday.

G. Shanthi, Headmistress, said that their repeated pleas and petitions had borne fruit finally.

“Students studying here are from a low-economical background who used to come by foot on an uneven, lonely path to school everyday. There are many anti-social elements along the route with very minimum human movement making it unsafe for the children,” she said. Rain or shine, the children once they leave school must swiftly brave it all to get home.

“This resulted in a lot of dropouts. Hence we made efforts to have the bus plying to Viralipatti to extend their route covering our school too,” added Ms. Shanthi.

Ms. Shanthi, CPI(M) Councillor Selvanayagam and former Chettinaickenpatti Panchayat President Selvaganesan had submitted petitions to Collector S. Visakan and local ministers.

The driver and conductor were felicitated by the school management and Mr. Selvanayagam for their service on Wednesday.

More than 180 students who benefit from the arrangement were happy with the bus service and expressed their gratitude to the school management.

“Though the bus route has been altered, the timings are a bit inconvenient. The bus reaches school at 9.25 a.m. which leaves no time to conduct a proper assembly and at 5.30 p.m., an hour and a quarter after school gets over,” she said.

It takes around 6.15 p.m. for students to go home which is quite not feasible. “I had to travel in the bus to show the route to the driver and make this possible. I have also been travelling with the children during the evening rides to make sure they are safe,” she said.

Hence, she is readying herself for another round of visits to the transport department to fix the timings thereby benefiting the students rightly.