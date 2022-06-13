Applications invited

The Department of Agricultural Engineering has invited applications from entrepreneurs, farmers’ users’ groups and farmers’ producers’ organisations for establishing workshops for maintenance and repairing of farm equipment and solar-powered pump sets with 50% subsidy.

In an official statement, Collector S. Visakan said that the workshops were being set up under the National Agricultural Development Programme.

The scheme has been initiated to benefit farmers with the maintenance and repairing of farm equipment and solar-powered pump sets at farms to ensure uninterrupted farming operations and to provide employment to rural youths.

The workshops would be set up at a cost of ₹8 lakh with the 50% subsidy of a maximum of ₹4 lakh.

Those who have adequate space and three-phase power connection can approach the office of Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) and submit their applications, stated the release.

The applications will be scrutinised by the executive committee set up at the district level and would be finalised by the Superintending Engineer (Agricultural Engineering).

The beneficiaries can buy the machinery required for the workshop on payment.

The subsidy would be first released by the Assistant Executive Engineer and later deposited in the bank account of the beneficiary after inspection of the workshop and the machineries.

Interested farmers can contact Assistant Superintending Engineer, Palani, Dindigul and Kodaikanal on 9842129504, 9600686500 and 8248168906 respectively.