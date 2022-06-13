Collector plants saplings in anganwadi

Collector S. Visakan plants a sapling in an anganwadi at Nanthanarpuram near Dindigul on Monday.

Collector S Visakan participated in a sapling planting event at the anganwadi centre in Nandanarpuram village at Chettinaickenpatti Panchayat here on Monday.

Saplings of drumstick and curry leaves were planted in an aim to increase nutrition levels and iron content in children studying in anganwadi centres, according to a statement from the district administration.

Two country drumstick saplings and a curry leaves sapling were planted in 1251 anganwadi centres across the district.

Once the saplings grow, ‘murungai rasam’ would be provided to the children in anganwadi centres, added the release.

Measures have been taken by the Department of Rural Development under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 52 drumstick farms set up in rural areas across the district produce about 31,200 saplings of drumstick.

Further, measures will be taken to grow drumsticks on a large scale on poramboke lands across the district in the future which can be accessed by the public too, stated the release.

Additional Collector C Dineshkumar, Block Development Officers and others were present