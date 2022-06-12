COVID-19 mega vaccination camp held

Mega COVID-19 vaccination camps were held at Dindigul and Theni districts here on Sunday.

Collector S. Visakan held an inspection at the camp held in Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul.

In view of covering the unvaccinated bunch, a mega vaccination was held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m, stated an official release.

A total of 41,778 vaccinations were administered--4,323 of first dose, 33,452 of second dose and 4,003 of ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine through these camps in the district.

Similar camps were held in 3,020 centres across the district including Oddanchatram, Vedasandur, Reddiarchatram, Thadikombu, Batlagundu, Nilakottai, Natham, Sanarpatti, Athoor, Vadamadurai, Thoppampatti, Kodaikanal, Gujiliamparai and Pappampatti.

About 3 lakh citizens between the ages of 12 and 18 and 18 above are yet to receive their second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in Dindigul district even after the passing of the dosage gap between two shots.

As many as 21,000 children between the ages of 12 and 14 and a total of 17,000 children between the ages of 15 and 18 are yet to receive their second dose of vaccination, added the release.

As many as 1,000 and 18,000 children between the ages of 12 and 14, and 15 and 18, respectively have been administered the first dose of vaccination so far.

Mayor J Illamathi, Deputy Mayor S Rajappa, Corporation south zonal President John Peter and others were present.

Mega COVID-19 vaccination camps were held in several places, including Theni-Allinagaram Municipal Primary School, Andipatti Town Panchayat office, Community Halls in Chakkampatti and Kondamanaickenpatti.

This is the 30th mega vaccination camp organised by the Public Health Department, stated an official release from the district administration.

Collector K.V. Muralidharan inspected a few camps in Theni.

As many as 673 vaccination camps were organised in Andipatti, Bodinayakanur, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, Periyakulam, Uthamapalayam, K. Mayiladumparai and Theni, the release added.

At the Sunday camp, 1,07,520 doses of Covershield, Covaxin and Corbevax were administered across the district.

Local body representatives and government officials have been instructed to identify areas which have recorded low vaccination rates and encourage them to get vaccinated at the nearest vaccination camp, stated the release.

Andipatti Tahsildar Thirumurugan, Theni-Allinagaram Municipal Commissioner A. Veeramuthukumar and others were present.