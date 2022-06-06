SP’s timely help to accident victims

A vehicle carrying a transformer machine met with an accident near a private engineering college on Palani Road in Dindigul district, injuring the passengers.

Coincidentally, the Superintendent of Police of the District, V.R.Srinivasan who happened to be in the area at the time of the accident, swiftly sent the injured on a Rapid Action Force (RAF) vehicle to Dindigul Government Hospital.

Later, Mr Srinivasan visited the hospital and enquired about the well-being of the injured.