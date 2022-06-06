Ministers chair review meeting on welfare of minorities

K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Cooperative Minister I. Periyasamy at a review meeting in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

A review meeting was held on the welfare of minorities here at the Dindigul Collectorate on Monday.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy presided over the meeting.

According to an official release, Mr Periyasamy said that works have been undertaken to combine the three Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camps at Thottanoothu, Adiyanoothu and Gopalpatti to take shelter at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Centre at Thottanoothu in the first phase.

There are 321 houses coming up under the project valued at a cost of ₹17.17 crore which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin in December last year, he added.

He urged the authorities concerned to expedite the works and open it for the beneficiaries.

He also urged the district administration to make sure the people of minorities are well aware of the various welfare schemes introduced for their benefit.

Mr Masthan said that Mr Stalin has been initiating various schemes for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees at 106 Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Camps in the State including permanent houses at a total cost of ₹317 crore, education for children, employment etc.

Each house at the Rehabilitation Centre at Thottanoothu is valued at ₹4.95 lakh, he said.

He added that churches were renovated at a cost of ₹5.10 crore while mosques were renovated at a cost of ₹1 crore until now across the state.

Financial aid was given to people going to Hajj and Jerusalem on pilgrimage, pensions, bicycles and two-wheelers were provided to verified ulamas across the state.

Essential items like rice, life-saving medicines etc at a cost of ₹163 were sent to Sri Lanka citing the financial crisis prevailing in the country last month, he added.

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus, Collector S Visakan and other government officials were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr Periyasamy and Mr Masthan inspected the undergoing works at Thottanoothu along with District Revenue Officer V Latha and other government officials.