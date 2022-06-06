Vaikasi Visakam festival begins in Palani

Holy flag being hoisted at Sri Periyanayaki Amman Temple to mark the commencement of Vaikasi Visakam festival in Palani on Monday.

Amidst chanting of mantras, the hoisting of the holy flag at Sri Periyanayaki Amman Temple, popularly called ‘Oor Kovil,’ marked the commencement of the Vaikasi Visakam festival in Palani on Monday.

After performing a special yagam, beautifully decorated idols of Lord Muthukumarasamy and the Goddesses – Valli and Deivanai – draped in special attires were taken out in a procession around the outer prakaram of the temple.

They were later brought to the Kodikatti mandapam for the ceremony.

At the outer prakaram, special abhishekams and aradhanas were performed on the ‘dwajasthambam’ (flag-post) and the holy flag which had images of the holy lance (vel), peacock and cock on it.

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the holy ceremony around 11 a.m. with chants of ‘Arohara’ reverberating on the temple premises.

Following this, the temple elephant Kasthuri was taken out on a procession around the inner prakaram of the temple amidst the playing of percussion instruments.

The celestial wedding of Lord Muthukumaraswamy with Goddesses Valli and Deivanai will take place on June 11 and the holy car procession at 4.30 p.m. on June 12.

Veedhi Ula would take place on all the days of the festival along the four car streets.

Joint Commissioner of Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple N. Natarajan and other temple staff had ensured elaborate arrangements were made for the occasion.