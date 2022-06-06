Teachers demand change of pupil-teacher ratio to 25:1

The Tamil Nadu Graduate and Postgraduate Teachers’ Association staged a demonstration here to press for their 10-point charter of demands here on Monday.

The teachers are currently engaged in large numbers in the process of evaluating answer scripts for the recently concluded public examinations for Classes 10 to 12 at various places across Dindigul.

Their 10-point charter of demands included reviving the old pension scheme and payment of the Dearness Allowance due with effect from January 1, 2022, immediately along with the arrears by the State.

They also demanded revoking the suspended surrender and encashment of earned leave, changing the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) to 25:1 and retirement benefits to be paid swiftly,

Its district president Rajakili, state vice-president Ayyakannu and office bearers addressed the large number of teachers who participated in the protest.

Similarly, another protest was held in Palani pressing for the same demands.